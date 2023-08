Noland Stanley Skinner Published 10:05 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Born March 29, 1927 to the late Charles Skinner and Bertha Carter of Farmville, widower of Patria Perez of Puerto Rico, has passed away. He was a veteran of WWII and Vietnam.

He is survived by six children: Johnny, Maria, Bobby, Terry, Bebe and Jimmy; eight grandchildren: Pamela, Bonnie, Brian, Nicole, Alexis, Nina, Marcos and Michael and five great grandchildren.