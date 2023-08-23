Motorcycle club continues to help community Published 11:28 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Southside Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club continues to give back to its community.

The local club, established in 2014, is part of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC). According to member Dearrion Snead, the local motorcycle club has proudly put over one hundred thousand dollars in the local community since its beginning.

“This club has sponsored and supported projects with The Central High Museum, The local Special Olympics along with The Raymond L. Sheldon Scholarship that has helped students in four local counties for over 8 years,” Snead said.

In addition, the local chapter has helped established new scholarship platforms for the national association along with elevation and promoting The Wendell Scott Foundation.

The mission of the NABSTMC is in short to do good in your neighborhood along with promoting and advancing the history of the Buffalo Soldiers of the ninth and tenth cavalry.

According to Snead, the leg work to start the local chapter was done by Christopher Gravedigger Terry and George Heavy G. Roberts.

“Since its inception, our local chapter has represented Southside Virginia in Houston Texas, Jacksonville Florida and Albuquerque New Mexico,” Snead said.

For more information on the Buffalo Soldiers MC of Southside VA visit their Facebook page.