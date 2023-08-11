Monroe Church Road study faces delay Published 10:06 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Everyone forgot one tiny thing. Back in July, Prince Edward County supervisors listened to residents who lived on Monroe Church Road in Rice. Almost unanimously, they want the speed limit lowered, to avoid near collisions with tractor trailers that travel the road. Several told stories at the time of being run off the road by larger or quicker vehicles driving through the narrow road.

Monroe Church Road narrows in places from Reservoir Road to Green Bay Road. It also has several blind curves, making things a problem for anyone biking, walking or even going to check their mail in certain spots. Currently, the speed limit is 45 mph for trucks and 55 mph for cars. Residents want it dropped down to 35 mph, but to do so first requires a speed study by the Virginia Department of Transportation, so supervisors in July requested one.

But it turns out state law isn’t quite that simple. The supervisors had to take another vote during their Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting, because everyone forgot the public hearing. As Prince Edward County Assistant Administrator Sarah Puckett pointed out Tuesday, Section 46.2-809 of the Code of Virginia requires a public hearing before supervisors can ask for a speed study to take place. Very quickly after learning that, supervisors unanimously voted to hold a public hearing during their Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting. That means it’ll be several months before we see any potential changes when it comes to Monroe Church Road’s speed limit.

How does the process work?

Now as an unmarked rural road, as we mentioned, the speed limit is now 45 mph for trucks and 55 mph for cars. To get that number reduced, VDOT requires a few things. First, you have to ask for a speed study to be done. Then, over a period of time, VDOT officials decide if that request merits a full study.

For example, this is actually the second time Prince Edward officials have asked for a speed study. The first request in 2021 was shot down by VDOT officials in Richmond, who decided Monroe Church Road was fine as is. And so, Scott Frederick is trying something different this time around. Frederick works as the regional VDOT engineer for Prince Edward and the surrounding areas.

This time, he’s asking the state to consider Monroe Church Road as part of the “rural rustic road” program. Created in 2002, the Rural Rustic Road (RRR) concept was set up by the General Assembly as a way to classify and pave rural, low traffic roads. It’s basically taking the rural roads of the Commonwealth and putting them into one group, to draw from a specific pot of money.

But there’s another benefit, one that directly impacts Monroe Church Road. During its 2008 session, the Assembly added another rule. In order to be part of the RRR project, a road can’t have a speed limit higher than 35 mph. Once VDOT studies Frederick’s request, if they make Monroe Church Road part of the RRR system, by law the speed limit will have to drop.

What’s next for Monroe Church Road?

First, we need a public hearing and then a vote by supervisors to officially request the speed study. As a result, you’re looking at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024 before any changes might take place.