Matthews runs for another term as supervisor in Buckingham Published 9:32 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Incumbent Donald R. “Don” Matthews announced this week that he is running for a third term on the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors.

With a business degree and employment background in corporate management, Matthews served 25 years as an independent business owner of Sheppards’ Country Corner, Inc. Serving his community, Matthews welcomed the citizens of Buckingham County each and every day and became an integral part of the community. Matthews hired students from the local county schools, many to whom he became their first employer. He served numerous times as a guest speaker for organizational meetings, presented at Buckingham County High School for student events, and was a co-founder of the first Athletic Booster Club supporting Buckingham County High School students. His passion for the community led him to run for the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2015.

During the past eight years, Matthews has continued to represent his District and citizens of Buckingham County by serving on numerous committees: Library and Community Center, Finance Committee, Emergency Management Services, Anti-Litter Task Force, Recycling Committee, Solar Committee, and the Planning and Zoning Committee.

“These experiences have helped me realize the need for proper investigation, planning, and implementation so our constituents benefit from services and are not financially penalized,” Matthews said.

Matthews also represented his county serving as a Board Member for the Piedmont Senior Resources, an organization that directly benefits many of the local citizens of Buckingham.

Matthews said he is especially proud of his work with the Community Center renovation, the revamping of the Solid Waste Sites, and the coverage of internet availability using District 3 as a test site.

“I believe that local government needs to be kept small,” Matthews said. “When government gets large, it costs the taxpayers. That’s why I ask the tough questions and don’t shy away from seeking to understand and improve”.

Matthews stated he is conservative and searches for ways to save the taxpayer while still providing quality services for the citizens.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve my community and the citizens of Buckingham County,” Matthews said. “I humbly seek re-election to continue the hard work ahead of us as we grow and develop our county resources, all the while, maintaining the Buckingham County we all know and love.”