Mary Jane DeMouy Poulter passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, after a brave battle with cancer. Jane was the daughter of Louis and Ruth DeMouy. She was 72 and was born in Washington, D.C. Jane was preceded in death by siblings, Thomas DeMouy and Lou DeMouy.

Jane is survived by her husband and soulmate, Harry Poulter, of a 43 year marriage and her siblings: Caroline DeMouy Mayo (Steve), Patrick DeMouy (Cheryl), Helen DeMouy, Rose DeMouy (Dave Podany), Dorothy DeMouy (Craig), Frances DeMouy, John DeMouy (Jean), Joe DeMouy (Ethel), Richard DeMouy (Roxanne) and Ruth Anne DeMouy-Hunt (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Jane DeMouy, and many nieces and nephews whom Jane adored. And by sister in law’s, Helen Poulter Dickison (Swift) and Alice Poulter Mountfort (Rick), who considered Jane their own beloved sister.

Jane graduated from Frostburg State College, Maryland, with a B.S. in Sociology; University of Virginia with a B.S. in Nursing and Central Michigan University, with a MSA in Health Administration.

One of Jane’s great passions was healthcare quality. Jane worked for Federal Railroad Administration as a Research Assistant; RN team leader at UVA Hospital Neurosurgery; a Staff nurse at Fairfax Hospital working with open heart surgery patients and their families; Director of Review Activities for Professional Standards Review Organizations at Northern Virginia Foundation of Medical Care; Manager Quality Assurance for Human Group Health Plan; served as a senior staff member of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Program at National Institute of Standards and Technology and Staff Nurse at McGuire Veterans Affairs Hospital in Richmond.

Jane received many awards for her healthcare work. In 1999, she received the NIST George Uriano Award for Leadership in the Development of Education materials and the Initiation of a Healthcare Category for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. From 2000 to 2006, Jane received awards for performance excellence assisting Baldrige teams and staff members.

After Jane retired from her work at the VA Hospital and joined Harry fulltime at their lovely home in Buckingham, she still volunteered for organizations that she loved including Piedmont Community Health Coalition, Central Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists, Buckingham Friends of the Library, Historic Buckingham, Inc. and the Historic Village. A favorite event of both Harry and Jane at the Village was Spooky Hollow Drive Thru.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Historic Village at Lee Wayside, 84 Lee Wayside Road, Buckingham, at 11 a.m.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105