Longwood women's soccer split season's first games

Scoring seems to be a challenge for the Longwood women’s soccer team so far this season. The group split their first two games, losing the first 1-0, then coming back and winning the second by the same score.

The story for both games was pretty much the same, with Longwood’s defense dominating. In the first game, at home against Richmond, an early goal by the Spiders proved to be the difference.

Molly Wierman struck on a corner in the 10th minute for the Spiders, and the Lancers did everything but get the final touch in the back of the net. The Longwood Lancers were the aggressors for much of the match and took 11 shots to only seven for their in-state rivals. They just couldn’t manage to find the net. The closest shot came late in the first half, as Alex Dinger lofted a soft cross to the penalty spot that was just inches away.

Rookie scores first point

Meanwhile, a calm, controlled approach keyed Longwood women’s soccer on Sunday night, and the Lancers earned their first win of the season 1-0 at UMBC.

Freshman Peyton Curney stepped in and delivered with her first collegiate goal in the first half, and the Lancers (1-1) controlled the pace of play for the majority of the match.

Longwood dominated the opening 45 minutes to continue their strong play to start the season. The Lancers outshot UMBC (1-1) 11-1 in the first half.

Curney paid off that early aggression by banging home a chance in the 20th minute. She was one of three players with multiple shots in the match. Emma Jones was also opportunistic early, and the sophomore tallied four shots with three on target as the Lancers outshot UMBC 13-8 on the night.

Mary Kate Levush and the Lancer back line of Alayna Palamar, Brooke Bonner, Amanda Arnone and Sydney Robertson kept a clean sheet on the other end. While UMBC posted seven shots after halftime, Levush made four saves, and the back line kept UMBC out of the back of the net.

“We were really strong in the first half and could have helped our cause even more if our finishing had been more clinical,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer. “The second half was a grind because we stopped moving and sharing the ball. At the end of the day, we scored our first goal, earned our first shutout and earned our first win — all on the road. Not a bad day at the office.”

What’s next?

Longwood heads back home to host Elon on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The match will air on ESPN+.