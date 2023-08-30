Longwood women’s soccer fights to scoreless draw on the road Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Longwood women’s soccer is building quite the streak. Tuesday afternoon, the Lancers (1-1-2) kept their third straight clean sheet to earn a 0-0 draw at American University.

Mary Kate Levush made a trio of saves, and the back line of Brooke Bonner, Sydney Robertson, Amanda Arnone and Alayna Palamar forced American (0-2-2) away from the mouth of the goal repeatedly to preserve the scoreless draw.

How it happened

The two sides tested each other often in the midfield in a physical battle for the full 90 minutes.

After American started with a trio of shots in the first 10 minutes, Longwood found its footing in the match. Over the final 35 minutes of the first half, the Lancers didn’t surrender another shot while taking three of their own.

As the half was winding down, Karleigh Minson and Julia Gill had two strong chances for Longwood. Gill ripped a laser of a shot from the corner of the 18 that rang the crossbar and bounced in front of goal. Minson, while sandwiched between two American defenders, then tried to head it home, but American goalkeeper Julia Kato turned it aside as the half came to a close.

After halftime, Longwood continued to keep American at bay. The Lancer back line forced a majority of American’s shots to be from distance, with most carrying over the goal.

What they said

“We talked before the game about standing our ground physical, and I thought we did a great job of that over 90 minutes,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer. “Offensively, American was very direct, so we had to deal with a lot of pressure handling balls that they played over the top. Our better soccer was in the first half, but we still managed to get forward and create several offensive corner kicks in the second. Another grind on the road, and we showed the fight and grit to get something out of it.”

N ext for Longwood women’s soccer

Longwood women’s soccer hosts Liberty on Thursday night. The match will begin at 6 p.m. and air on ESPN+. It is senior night, and Longwood will honor its seniors prior to the match.