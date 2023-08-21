Longwood women pick up season’s first win on the road vs. UMBC Published 12:16 am Monday, August 21, 2023

The Longwood women earned their first win of the young season Sunday night, with the soccer team following what was described as a calm, controlled approach. That led them to a 1-0 win on the road against UMBC.

Freshman Peyton Curney stepped in and delivered with her first collegiate goal in the first half, and the Lancers (1-1) controlled the pace of play for the majority of the match.

How it happened

Longwood dominated the opening 45 minutes to continue their strong play to start the season. The Lancers outshot UMBC (1-1) 11-1 in the first half.

Curney paid off that early aggression by banging home a chance in the 20th minute. She was one of three players with multiple shots in the match. Emma Jones also was opportunistic early, and the sophomore tallied four shots with three on target as the Lancers outshot UMBC 13-8 on the night.

Mary Kate Levush and the Lancer back line of Alayna Palamar, Brooke Bonner, Amanda Arnone and Sydney Robertson kept a clean sheet on the other end. While UMBC posted seven shots after halftime, Levush made four saves, and the back line kept UMBC out of the back of the net.

What they said

“We were really strong in the first half and could have helped our cause even more if our finishing had been more clinical,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer. “The second half was a grind because we stopped moving and sharing the ball. At the end of the day, we scored our first goal, earned our first shutout and earned our first win—all on the road. Not a bad day at the office.”

Up Next for Longwood women

Longwood heads back home to host Elon on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The match will air on ESPN+.