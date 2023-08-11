Longwood students help Piedmont Habitat for Humanity Published 2:09 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity got some help this past week in assembling their latest project in Prince Edward County. Members of the Longwood University women’s basketball team came by to volunteer their time. Piedmont Habitat for Humanity is trying out a different method of assembling a house, thanks to some help from Cardinal Homes. The Charlotte County based company is building modular homes for the nonprofit, prefabricated buildings that come in sections. These buildings in Farmville are the first of 15 that will be built over the next 12 months in six counties across the region. That doesn’t mean volunteers aren’t needed. Workers are helping with everything from landscaping to building porches. In February 2022, the organization was awarded a grant in the amount of $946,149 through the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) Affordable Workforce Housing Grant. This funding is to be used to build 11 new homes in Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nelson, Nottoway and Prince Edward through June 30, 2024.