Longwood softball adds to coaching staff Published 2:06 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Longwood softball head coach Dr. Megan Brown announced the addition of a new assistant coach to her staff this past week. Jordan McNary joins the program prior to the rest of the team returning to campus in the fall.

McNary, a former standout softball player at the University of Louisville, joins Dr. Brown’s staff following a season at Ball State University. Prior to Ball State, McNary gained experience coaching at Morehead State University in addition to coaching at the D-III, travel ball, and high school levels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach McNary to the Longwood softball family,” said Dr. Brown. “She brings a wealth of experience from her time as a player in the ACC as well as her coaching experience. Her character, knowledge, work ethic, and experience coaching slappers and defense is the perfect fit for our team and staff. We are excited to have her on campus soon.”

Email newsletter signup

In her roles at both Ball State and Morehead State, McNary held responsibility in recruiting efforts, creating practice plans, creating scouting reports, and much more. This past season, she helped the Cardinals finish fourth in the MAC and clinch a conference tournament berth for the first time since 2019.

As a player, McNary shined in four seasons at Louisville. A four-year starter, she was named to the All-ACC 2nd Team in both 2016 and 2017 and was an AAC Champion in 2014. McNary had a career batting average of .318 and has the 10th most steals all-time in Louisville history with 37.

In the classroom, McNary was also an exemplary student. She was a three-time conference All-Academic team selection (1x AAC, 2x ACC), a four-year recipient of the Woodford R. Porter Scholarship, an NFCA Academic All-American, earned Dean’s List honors three times, and received the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award in 2015.

“I would like to thank Coach Brown for this great opportunity to join the staff and work with some very talented student-athletes,” said McNary. “I can’t wait to get started to continue the success of the Lancer softball program.”

The Lancers have won five Big South Championships since joining the league in 2013 and are coming off of a season in which they were the regular season champions and claimed wins over two top 10 programs in No. 4 Florida State and No. 8 Duke.