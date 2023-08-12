Law firm announces new partner Published 10:47 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

Elder, Watkins & Friedman, P.C., which has branches in Charlotte and Prince Edward counties, has announced that Carter Allen has become the firm’s newest partner, effective July 1. The firm will now be known as Elder, Watkins, Friedman & Allen, P.C.

“I’m excited to serve the community I grew up in,” said Allen. “That’s one of the reasons I went to law school. There is a need for quality legal services in Southside Virginia, and I want to help fill it. Over my past four years of practicing law, the attorneys and staff at Elder, Watkins & Friedman have offered me continued guidance and support, and I’m proud to join the team as a partner.”

A lifelong resident of Buckingham County and a second-generation attorney, Allen graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 2016. Prior to attending law school, he worked in Hampden-Sydney’s alumni relations department as special assistant to the director, learning valuable people skills which have transferred to his work in law. He also served as a summer clerk at Elder, Watkins & Friedman for two years during law school. In 2019, he received his Juris Doctorate from Liberty University School of Law and joined the firm as an attorney. Over the past four years, he has successfully handled cases in courts throughout Southside Virginia.

“Elder, Watkins & Friedman is pleased to announce that Carter Allen is our newest partner,” said Gary Elder, co-founder of the firm. “Carter’s knowledge of the law and of Southside Virginia (namely Prince Edward County and Buckingham County) is a valuable asset to our practice. Carter is an excellent attorney, and we are fortunate to have him as a part of our firm.”

When not working, Allen is a sports enthusiast. He has served as an assistant high school football coach at Buckingham County High School and Chatham High School, and he can regularly be found at Hampden-Sydney College and Buckingham County sporting events.