Jo Lancaster Jones Published 8:17 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Jo Lancaster Jones left this earth on Sunday, Aug. 20. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. “Bobby” Jones; father, Albert Heenan Lancaster Sr.; mother, Tura Ann Lancaster; a sister, Louise L. Jenkins; brother, Albert Heenan Lancaster Jr. and a half-sister, Thurza Cantrell.

She is survived by a brother, Arthur Ellis Lancaster (Jo) of Florida; her children, Andy and Cindy Jones of Montpelier, Kathy Mitchell of Richmond, David and Connie Jones, Becky and A.C. Lightfoot and JoElaine and Taylor Justis, all of New Canton and her devoted aids, whom she loved greatly, January, Darlene and Brandi. She had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored and brought her great joy.

She retired from Dominion Energy and was a long-time active member of Arvon Presbyterian Church.

Family night will by Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 – 8 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at Arvon Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arvon Presbyterian Church or Hospice of the Piedmont.