Jacob ‘Jake’ Willcox Currie Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Jacob “Jake” Willcox Currie, 41, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, at his residence in Alexandria. He fought a courageous battle for nearly two years against Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Jake graduated from Prince Edward County High School (2000) and the College of William and Mary (2004). For the past 15 years, he worked as a Technology Specialist for the St. Stephens and St. Agnes Episcopal School in Alexandria. He enjoyed kayaking, hiking, biking, traveling and spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Hoke Currie Jr.; his sister, Margaret “Meg” Currie-Coyoy (Luis); nephew, Emilio; niece, Marisol; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his partner, Heather Pritchett.

Email newsletter signup

We are forever grateful for Heather’s constant care of Jake over the last 22 months.

There will be a celebration of his life on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel and Performing Arts Center at the St. Stephens and St. Agnes Upper School, 1000 St. Stephen’s Road, Alexandria, Virginia, 22304 with a reception to follow in the gymnasium.

For more information, please visit Jake’s Caring Bridge site: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/ jcurrie.

Jake’s loved ones welcome contributions of flowers for his celebration of life service. Please contact Conklyn’s, 703-299-9000. In lieu of flowers, we also welcome contributions to Jake’s favorite charity, Potomac Conservancy, https://potomac. org/donate. You can list your contribution under “special instructions” in Jake’s memory.