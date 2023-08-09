G.W. Lewis III Published 10:05 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

On Aug. 4, G.W. Lewis III passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love. Born on Dec. 1, 1948, to the late George Washington Jr. and Alma Willie Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Sue; a daughter, Tara Lewis; son, Clint Lewis and his wife, Mandy Lewis; three grandchildren, Emma Lewis, Hudson Lewis and Everly Lewis; his sister, Joyce Davis and husband Jim Davis; nephew, Todd Johnston and Allie Bassett and great niece, Ava Johnston. Additional surviving family members are his brother and sister-in-law Vernon and Peggy Roberts and niece, Stephanie Larry and husband Todd Larry.

He was affectionately known for his infectious smile and witty charm. G.W. was a proud founding member of the Rice Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for almost 40 years. He and his father shared and built a passion for breeding and raising Championship Saddlebred horses. Their horses became well known nationwide and constant members of the winner’s circle. His most treasured possession, his grandchildren, adoringly called him Papa, which was one of his proudest titles. G.W. loved a good laugh, good food and good people. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a leader of men. He will forever be missed by all those who loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be sent to his beloved Rice Volunteer Fire Department.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment followed at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Rice.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www. puckettfh.com.