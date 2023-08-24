Field hockey adds to their coaching staff Published 9:30 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Longwood field hockey head coach Miranda Rigg announced the addition of a new assistant coach to her staff this past week. Rigg says that Jordan Page brings a wealth of high-level coaching and playing experience to Farmville.

Page was an accomplished player at Syracuse University in the ACC, and she has made coaching stops at D-II Shippensburg University, Yale University, USA Field Hockey, and her alma mater. In addition, she received a master’s of sport management from Ulster University Jordanstown in Northern Ireland, where she also played in 2016. She comes to Longwood after working as an assistant at Yale in 2022.

“I am very thrilled to have Jordan here at Longwood University,” said Rigg. “Jordan has a great knowledge and passion for hockey that are perfect for our program, but she also is a great person to work with who brings a vital energy as well.”

Since 2017, Page has racked up some impressive accolades in her coaching career. As an assistant, she helped lead Shippensburg to a trio of NCAA Division II national titles. In addition, Page won the 2023 Junior Pan American Championship while coaching with USA Field Hockey.

A standout player during her time at Syracuse, Page made two Final Four appearances in 2012 and 2014 with Syracuse. She was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-Region Second Team in 2013 and 2014, and she won the 2016 Irish Senior Cup as a member of the Ulster University field hockey team.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Miranda and the athletic administration for giving me the opportunity to join the Longwood University family,” said Page.

The Lancers open their season on the road against Richmond on Aug. 25 and play their first home game against Saint Francis on Aug. 27.