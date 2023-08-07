Farmville region under “enhanced threat” of severe storms today Published 9:14 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Be prepared for some rough weather later today. That was the warning issued this morning from the National Weather Service for Prince Edward County and surrounding areas. The office out of Wakefield is currently tracking a system that has the potential to create multiple severe storms.

“We continue to monitor the severe WX (weather) threat today, primarily from late afternoon through the evening,” officials from the Wakefield office said in a statement. “The latest outlook has an enhanced threat (level 3) across much of the area.”

To be clear, there are five levels of severe weather warnings. A level three or “enhanced” threat means “numerous severe storms are possible” during the time period. By this, the Wakefield office says storms could generate quarter-sized hail, damaging wind gusts of more than 55mph, able to knock down trees and shut off power. And unfortunately, it looks like part of The Herald’s coverage area is in the zone labeled as “the greatest threat”. That would be Buckingham County, specifically the western part. Cumberland and Prince Edward County, while not in the “greatest threat” zone, are still included in the level 3, meaning there’s a good chance we’ll see at least a couple storms before the night is out.

Email newsletter signup

Right now, the National Weather Service forecasts storms beginning at 4 p.m. and running through 10 p.m.

Severe Storms: Watch vs. Warning

Just as a reminder, you may see tv stations and social media announce either a warning or a watch today. When a watch is issued, that means conditions are favorable for a severe thunderstorm to happen soon. It’s put out early so people can take precautions. When a warning is put out, that means the severe storm is headed this way or is happening right now and people need to take shelter.

Power companies are on alert, with work crews stationed in the area in case the lights go out.