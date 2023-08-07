Farmville Police, Sheriff’s Office set National Night Out 2023 date Published 12:28 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

We have a date in place now for this year’s National Night Out in Farmville. The Farmville Police Department and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will host a joint event at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Now some of you might be wondering why that changed. Typically, National Night Out is held in August. However, Farmville Chief Andy Ellington and Prince Edward Sheriff Tony Epps decided to move to October, due to how hot August typically is.

“This will, hopefully, allow more citizens to attend the event and fellowship with the officers and personnel from both departments,” both departments said in a joint statement. “As for the change to the Fairgrounds, this allows all the vehicles, booths, and food vendors to all be on one level area and is big enough to house both Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County residents for this joint event.”

Last year marked the first time Farmville held one single event, rather than in multiple neighborhoods. It took place at Riverside Park, which was packed for the event. Chief Ellington pointed to that success as a reason why they decided to partner this time.

“We had immense success last year with hosting the event at Riverside Park, rather than multiple neighborhoods throughout the Town,” Chief Andy Ellington stated. “Because of this, we felt it would be better to partner with the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and hold the event somewhere we could all work together to give the members of this community the biggest National Night Out we have ever had.”

Contact Farmville Police to get involved

Community organizations can have booths set up at the event as well. Anyone interested in having a booth at National Night Out 2023 can contact the Farmville Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Board at the following email address: farmvillecitizensadvisoryboard@gmail.com.