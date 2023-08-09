Donald Hughes Turman Published 10:10 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Donald Hughes Turman, 87 of Farmville, passed away on Aug. 7.

He grew up in Farmville born to the late Virgil C. and Rita Webb Turman.

He went to Worsham School where he made life long friends. Don had multiple careers working as a truck driver, a crain operator at Farmville Woodyard and later as the team bus driver for Longwood College.

He was affectionately known as Mr. “D” to all the sports teams. But at his heart he was a farmer, it was his passion. He was known for his red Ford pickup truck (red was his favorite color) and was a familiar sight in town. He did not know a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he knew. He acquired a love for Bluegrass music that he enjoyed with his wife, Phyllis.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia “Pat” Turman; a daughter in law, Angela McDermott Turman and a son in law, Samuel “Sam” Mowrey.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kelly Turman; son, Robert “Bob” Turman; two daughters, Deborah “Deb” Mowrey and Bonnie Lynn Fleming (John); step children, Jeanette Moran (Jeff), Frannie Jones, Jane Anderson and Barry Gilbert (Jackie), multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6 – 8 p.m., in Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.