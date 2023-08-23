Death Notices: Wednesday, Aug. 23 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Peggy Turner Gough, 75 of Gaithersburg, Maryland, formerly of Buckingham, passed away Aug. 18. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, noon, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions regarding death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call 434-394-0398.