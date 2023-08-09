Death Notices for Wednesday, August 9 Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Kenneth Alfred Harris, 78 of Dillwyn, died Aug. 6, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.