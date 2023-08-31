Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 31 Published 9:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Annie Jarvis, 97 of Queens, New York, formerly of Buckingham, passed away Aug. 15. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, New Canton. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Waverly Bedford Sr., 86 of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Cullen, passed away Aug. 24. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m., at Mt. Ellis Baptist Church, Keysville. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

For any questions in regards to obituaries/death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.