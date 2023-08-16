Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 16 Published 10:20 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Milton C. Jennings, 71 of Farmville, passed away Aug. 9. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1197 Burkeville Road, Victoria. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

