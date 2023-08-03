Death Notices for Friday, August 4, 2023 Published 12:15 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Alexander Smith Hunter, 89 of Farmville, passed away July 27. Memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Nathaniel Booker, 80 of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Buckingham, passed away July 27. Graveside funeral service and interment will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m., in the Morning Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Ronald T. White, 68 of Green Bay, passed away July 31. Funeral service will be held on Saturday Aug. 5, at 2 p.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel. Interment will be in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

