Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 18 Published 10:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Noritta Adams Allen, 54 of Pamplin, passed away Aug. 12. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home, Farmville. Interment will be in the First Rock Baptist Church, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices/obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.