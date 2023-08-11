Death notices for Friday, August 11, 2023 Published 4:32 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Jason Charles Watkins, 44 of Norfolk, passed away Aug. 4. Public viewing was held on Thursday, Aug. 10, from noon until 7 p.m., at Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., at Triumph Baptist Church, Darlington Heights. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.