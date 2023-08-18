David Lee Wiley Published 9:20 am Friday, August 18, 2023

David Lee Wiley, born March 10, 1938 in Prince Edward County, was the oldest son of the late Novey Edward Wiley and Pearl Brown Wiley. He entered eternity from the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Richmond on Aug. 8.

Raised in Prince Edward County with his seven siblings, David graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force.

After his discharge from the Air Force, he enlisted in the U. S. Army, where he served for 19 years. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. After being honorably retired from service, Sergeant First Class Wiley returned home to Farmville. He was ordained a deacon of Race Street Baptist Church (now Jericho Baptist Church).

Affectionately named “Captain Farmville” by some Longwood students, David could be seen jogging, walking, or biking with a U.S. flag throughout the town. He would be seen standing on the corner proclaiming truth and righteousness. He studied the Bible, and would package his inspirational thoughts and distribute them to local businesses. When asked why he sometimes carried a confederate flag, he replied that “Jesus was a rebel!” He will be greatly missed by his extended family, neighbors and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., at the New Flame Church of God in Christ, 308 S. Virginia Street, Farmville. The interment will be in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Public viewing is on Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville.