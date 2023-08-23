County re-hires White Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Prince Edward County has named Chelsey Symone Ward White as its Director of Economic Development and Tourism effective Aug. 17. Chelsey left Prince Edward County in July 2023 to advance her career, but determined her skills and heart were best served with the County.

“We are so pleased to have Chelsey return to the County and the position,” said County Administrator Douglas Stanley. “Chelsey’s knowledge and experience in the local development process, promotion and marketing, and experience with the writing and implementation of grants stood out among the other candidates. She is a tremendous asset in helping Prince Edward market itself regionally and across the State. She has also been a big part of the infrastructure progress we have been able to make in the past two years including the Business Park Access Road and the HIT Park.”

Cultivating contacts and working with state and regional economic development agencies, including the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Go Virginia Region 3 is critical to the success of a local economic development program. County officials said White has established her credibility, pointing to her strong working relationships with the local business and non-profit community, public officials and the public through her employment with Prince Edward County and the Downtown Farmville Partnership.

“The county has made progress with tourism and economic development projects including the expansion of tourism assets in the county, broadband internet expansion, infrastructure and design improvements at the HIT Park, the completion of the Prince Edward County Business Park access road, and the continued commercial and industrial development of PEC Business Park lots; all of which I am honored to have played a role in,” White said. “I am a proud native of this community with real excitement about the future of the county and coming back to serve as Director of Economic Development, Tourism and Grants.”

IDA Board Chairman Brad Watson added there were a number of good and very qualified candidates for the position, but White’s experience and expertise showed through.

“She has done outstanding work for Prince Edward County over the last few years, and I am pleased to continue working with her as chair of the county’s Industrial Development Authority,” Watson said.

MORE ABOUT WHITE’S BACKGROUND

White has a Bachelor of Urban and Environmental Planning degree from the University of Virginia. She previously served as Planning and Zoning Administrator for Cumberland County. As such, she was responsible for managing long-range planning and land use functions, reviewing subdivision and zoning applications, and served as secretary for the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. She previously worked as the Program Manager for Farmville Downtown Partnership from 2018-2020 and as Economic Development and Tourism Director for Prince Edward County from March 2021-July 2023, directing marketing projects to promote tourism and bring jobs and investment to the community.