Charles M. Hayes

Published 9:05 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Staff Report

Charles M. Hayes was born on July 27, 1949. He was 74 years old when he passed on Aug. 14, at his home in Farmville. He made a lot of friends here who cared about him.

Charles was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he grew up. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Glinka, from Georgia; daughter, Tina Goodwin of Concord, New Hampshire; two sons, Paul Hayes and Jason Hayes from Nashua, New Hampshire; six grandchildren; Dennis Hayes, Anthony Hayes, Mark Hayes, Lyzza Goodwin, Aaliyah Hayes, Estelle Hayes and two great grandchildren, Diamond and Dawson Hayes.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at noon, at Shorter Funeral Home. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family

