Charles M. Hayes Published 9:05 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Charles M. Hayes was born on July 27, 1949. He was 74 years old when he passed on Aug. 14, at his home in Farmville. He made a lot of friends here who cared about him.

Charles was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he grew up. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Glinka, from Georgia; daughter, Tina Goodwin of Concord, New Hampshire; two sons, Paul Hayes and Jason Hayes from Nashua, New Hampshire; six grandchildren; Dennis Hayes, Anthony Hayes, Mark Hayes, Lyzza Goodwin, Aaliyah Hayes, Estelle Hayes and two great grandchildren, Diamond and Dawson Hayes.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at noon, at Shorter Funeral Home. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family