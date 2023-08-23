Centra Southside gives TULIP Award

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Staff Report

TULIP award

CNA Mary Companion is this quarter’s winner of the TULIP award from Centra Southside. Tulip stands for Touching Unique Lives in Practice. Hospital officials say the TULIP Award “recognizes and celebrates individuals in nursing support who exemplify the hospital’s values of trust, respect, compassion, community and excellence.” These individuals make a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families, and are a vital part of the nursing care teams. Pictured with Mary are ICU Nurse Director Kelsie Cawley, left, and CNO Claudia Meinhard, right.

