Beasley will run for another term Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Kemper M. Beasley III announced this week that he is seeking re-election as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Buckingham County. He is seeking to be elected to a full four-year term after winning a special election on March 1, 2022, to fill the vacancy upon the retirement of E.M. Wright Jr., who served Buckingham County for forty-five years as Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Buckingham as Commonwealth’s Attorney and would appreciate the opportunity to continue doing so,” Beasley said. “Buckingham County is rich in history and natural resources and is comprised of citizens who appreciate hard work, family, and community. I desire to continue working with the sheriff’s office and court personnel to facilitate a justice system in the county that protects its citizens and allows them to enjoy these things.”

Beasley is a lifelong resident of Buckingham and currently lives on his family’s farm with his wife, Becky, and three children, Kemp, Mallye, and George. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and received a Masters of Theological Studies degree from Duke University. Beasley worked at The Farmers Bank of Appomattox before earning his juris doctorate at Liberty Law School. After earning his law degree, he was a partner at Lawson and Beasley in Appomattox, and later opened a solo practice in Farmville.

Beasley is a member of Concord Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon. He is on the Board of Directors of Central Virginia Christian School, Southside Community Hospital, and Centra Health. Beasley helps manage his family’s farm that is predominantly a beef cattle operation.

Beasley went on to say, “I love living in Buckingham County and raising my family here. I appreciate all that this county has given me, and I hope my service as Commonwealth’s Attorney is a way I can give back to the county.”