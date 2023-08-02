Area student had a busy summer Published 8:57 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Nia Davis, a 17 years old rising senior at Prince Edward High School has had a busy summer. In June, she was accepted into the Black College Institute at Virginia Tech (VT). This program introduces students to the colleges and majors that VT offers.

Nia was also re-elected as a Virginia 4-H Central District Ambassador at VA 4-H State Congress also held at VT. In July, she traveled to Maryland for the 4-H True Leaders of Equity Institute where Nia learned how to create more inclusive environments. Lastly she spoke on a panel at the Moton Museum alongside the museum’s executive director Cainan Townsend and Chance Reynolds, Fuqua Head of School.

The group talked about Bridge Builders, a program that aims to bring Prince Edward and Fuqua students together. Nia plans to major in political science in college. Nia is the daughter of Kenneth and Nivia Davis of Farmville.