AAA warns holiday drivers to take precautions Published 8:18 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road, in the air and for those who are cruising as well. AAA warns travelers to be weather aware with Hurricane Idalia spinning toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and potentially impacting many popular tourist areas along the southern east coast.

As usual, most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, closing out the summer with one more Great American Road Trip. Gas prices, which have been on the rise since mid-July, are not expected to deter those who want to get away. Despite the recent increase, the price at the pump is actually about the same as it was over the holiday weekend last year.

It’s not just roads that will be busy. According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are all up over 2022.

Last year, AAA responded to more than 6,000 Emergency Roadside Service calls in Virginia over the Labor Day weekend, and nearly half of those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.