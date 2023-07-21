What’s in your water? Published 2:24 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Did you know that private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated? It is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test water quality, maintain the water system, and address any problems.

Affordable water testing and education will be offered through the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Prince Edward County. Pick up your kits from July 17 until July 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Prince Edward Extension Office. Plan to drop off your samples on July 26 by 10 a.m. at the Prince Edward Extension Office.

Participation is voluntary. Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate, and hardness at a cost of $65. Results and water system care and maintenance information will be sent to each participant either by email or mail and a presentation will be made available to help explain the summary results and recommendations to address problems. All information is kept strictly confidential. Contact the Prince Edward County Extension Office at (434)-392-4246 to register.

To make payment with a Credit Card: https://tinyurl.com/ VCE-Charlotte-VAHWQP.

For more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, as well as many resources relevant to private water systems, please visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.