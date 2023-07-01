Waterworks joins the 100 Mile Yard Sale today Published 4:57 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

It’s a day where you can find almost anything for sale, depending on how far you drive. Saturday, July 1 marks this year’s 100 Mile Yard Sale in Virginia, with several Farmville and Prince Edward residents taking part.

The story is simple: each year, residents of 15 towns across Virginia’s Route 460/Route 360 welcome people for a highway sale. They set up booths along the road, selling everything from antiques to video games. It begins at 6 a.m. and runs until the last seller closes up. It’s not uncommon for this to last until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. in places.

This year, the yard sale includes residents in Mosley, Jetersville, Blackstone, Burkeville, Meherrin, Rice, Farmville, South Boston and many more in between.

And you can find a lot of rare items up for grabs. Antique hunters can usually find things like Federal period desks and furniture. Car aficionados often find complete vehicles like a 1960s Ford Mustang, as well as parts for many classic cars.

Food meanwhile can sell out by mid-afternoon. So if you plan to sample some local food while you’re driving through, come early for the smoked ribs, pork butts, and chicken. And it’s more than just a yard sale. These 100 miles you’re traveling are home to a number of monuments and museums. Farmville’s own Moton Museum is one example.

Waterworks gets involved

Meanwhile, let’s talk about one company getting involved this year. For the first time, Waterworks Players is joining the 100 Mile Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the theater, 25 SMI Way, Farmville. For over 50 years, the Waterworks Players have produced plays for the community ranging from Shakespeare, pantomimes, children’s plays and more. Now, it’s time for them to clean house for a new chapter for the theater.

“Over many years we’ve collected furniture and unique items,” said Mary Jo Stockton. She works with the Waterworks Players, especially as the director of the Christmas pantomimes. “Over the years everything kept building up so we needed to clean out and make some space.”

At their yard sale, folks will have the chance to bring home pieces of plays they’ve seen on stage and many more unique items. There will be over 20 years of furniture and props for sale including wicker furniture, an old record player, desks, bookcases, tables, chairs, electric saws and fans. There will also be posters, glassware, mantel pieces, a bassinet, a large timpani and many other props from over the years.

The money from this sale will mostly go towards improvements to the theater building. Waterworks plans to make sure they create the best experience for their audience when they come to see their plays.

“We’re looking forward to what comes next and making some space will be very helpful,” said Stockton. “We’ll be selling stuff you usually don’t see at a yard sale.”

To learn more about the yard sale or see the growing list of participants, visit VA 100 Mile Yard Sale on Facebook. To learn more about Waterworks Players and their upcoming shows, visit waterworksplayers.org.