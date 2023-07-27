Wade family reunion held Published 7:14 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Lizzie and Maxie Wade’s descendants gathered for their 11th family reunion on June 17 and 18 at the Darlington Heights Fire Department. The Wade’s initially were tenant farmers at “Maloney Hill” in Charlotte County. In later years they purchased a house and 110 acres of land in the Taro community. It was here the seed was planted noting the importance of family, faith and a good work ethic. On Saturday family members enjoyed a day of creating memories, games and delicious food. Martha Carrington Morton, 96 years old, was recognized as the oldest descendant attending the reunion. On Sunday morning the family worshiped at St. Andrews Baptist Church in Taro. Elder James Holcomb III, great-great grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Maxie Wade delivered the sermon and the Wade Family Choir directed by Gleniss Wade sung. Immediately following the service, family members gathered at the gravesites of Nannie Carrington Goldman, granddaughter and H. McCoy Franklin, grandson, of Mr. and Mrs. Wade, for a memorial service. The reunion concluded with lunch at the Fire Department. Family members attended the reunion from Alabama, Canada, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. The family’s motto – “A tree is known by the fruit it bears” was very evident during the reunion.