Violin class offered Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Longwood Center for Community Music (LCCM) will offer a five-week beginner violin class for fourth and fifth graders this September and October for $25. The class will meet on Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. starting Sept. 20 in the Wygal Music Building at Longwood University.

The course will include assembling String Rise violins (included throughout the course), cultivating proper violin hold set-up and playing posture, and learning musical terms and skills. In the last two weeks of classes, the students will try their newly developed skills on regular violins.

Families may register for the class online now at www.longwood.edu/music/lccm. Registration is $25 and is first come, first serve. Only 10 spots are reserved for the class. Not a fourth or fifth grader, but interested in enrolling in this course then e-mail the string program director, Dr. Lauretta Werner: wernerlm@longwood.edu.

The Longwood Center for Community Music also offers private string and piano lessons, Music Together classes, and hosts the Heart of VA Community Band.