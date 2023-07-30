Union Branch celebrates 144 years Published 7:12 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

On July 23, Union Branch Baptist Church of Arvonia celebrated its 144th church anniversary. During the morning worship, Pastor Faith Jones and congregation showed appreciation to the auxiliary leaders and musicians for their dedication and commitment to the church. Pictured, from left, are Sis. Florence Ayers (Missionaries), Sis. Lita Johnson (Ushers), Sis. Deloris Johnson (Pastor’s Aid), Deacon Mike Jones (Sunday School Superintendent & Bass player), Deacon Delores Christmas (Deaconness Ministry), Sis. Ericka Ayers (Choir President), Sis. Patricia Ayers (Choir Director), Bro. Johnny Stanton (Piano player), Bro. Jerome Wheeler (Drummer), and Min. Chris Randall (Keyboardist).