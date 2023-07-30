Union Branch celebrates 144 years

Published 7:12 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Union Branch

On July 23, Union Branch Baptist Church of Arvonia celebrated its 144th church anniversary. During the morning worship, Pastor Faith Jones and congregation showed appreciation to the auxiliary leaders and musicians for their dedication and commitment to the church. Pictured, from left, are Sis. Florence Ayers (Missionaries), Sis. Lita Johnson (Ushers), Sis. Deloris Johnson (Pastor’s Aid), Deacon Mike Jones (Sunday School Superintendent & Bass player), Deacon Delores Christmas (Deaconness Ministry), Sis. Ericka Ayers (Choir President), Sis. Patricia Ayers (Choir Director), Bro. Johnny Stanton (Piano player), Bro. Jerome Wheeler (Drummer), and Min. Chris Randall (Keyboardist).

Email newsletter signup

More News

Longwood basketball Coach Aldrich

Longwood Q & A Pt. 1: Coach Aldrich talks about coming season

VFW asks residents to recycle laptops

Dave Kwiatkowski

Dave Kwiatkowski reaches Farmville on his coast-to-coast run

Elijah Logue

Elijah Logue climbs into director’s chair for latest Waterworks show

Print Article