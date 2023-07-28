Tori Faith Eppard Shumaker Published 5:55 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Tori Faith Eppard Shumaker, 21 of Buckingham, left us July 22, following a brief illness. Tori was born July 3, 2002 in Harrisonburg to Regina Sexton Eppard and Derrick Eppard.

Tori graduated Buckingham County High School in 2021 and studied early childhood development.

She was passionate about nurturing children. She worked at a preschool and also as a nanny.

Email newsletter signup

She was to marry Josh Shumaker this October and begin a new chapter in her life. She enjoyed art and decorating the home she had made with Josh. She was excited about planning her wedding and cherished the time she spent with family and friends.

Tori loved to go camping and be surrounded by nature. She was enthusiastic about truck and tractor pulls. Tori was known for her kind heart and generous spirit. She had an infectious smile that lit up every room. Her light will shine in all that knew her.

Tori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roger and Dreama Sexton of Rock, West Virginia, and Earl Douglas of Delaware.

She is survived by her fiancé, Joshua Shumaker; her fur baby, Sawyer; her mother, Regina Sexton Eppard and James Wood of Buckingham; her father, Derrick Eppard and Tanya Eppard of Elkton; her grandparents, Doris Rousseau and Henry Rousseau of Princeton, West Virginia; Boyd Wayne Eppard of Elkton; Vicky Viands Eppard Breeden and Jimmy Breeden of Shenandoah; Meme Wood of Buckingham, and Frances Douglas of Delaware; her siblings, Chandler Sexton, Alex Wood and fiancée Hayley Cieluch, Daniel Wood and fiancée Sydney Smith, Makenzi Wood of Buckingham, Brittany Van Tuinen of Harrisonburg, Zion Robison of California, Teanna Van Tuinen of Grandville, Michigan, Madyson Powell of Elkton, Brian Ragland and Bryce Leake of Buckingham; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home, 16923 Oak Street, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton, VA 23123. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Donations are accepted at Dunkum Funeral Home. They can be dropped off or mailed to P.O. Box 24 Dillwyn, VA 23936. Include Tori Eppard on the bottom of any checks. Remaining donations will be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.