Nominations are closed. Now it’s time to vote for Readers’ Choice Published 11:11 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Everybody has a personal favorite. You had a favorite teacher while in school, a favorite place to eat and if you attend church, chances are you have a favorite pastor. Here’s your chance to help them all get recognized for their hard work. How, you ask? It’s time once again to vote for The Farmville Herald’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here for the 2023 edition, we’ve got six overall categories to choose from. That includes professionals, food and drink, shopping, services, out and about and finally vehicles, dealers and services, all rolled into one.

Dive into this on our website to see all the different subcategories and find a place that fits the person or place you want to recognize. Subcategories include everything from the best accounting firm to the best wait staff.

How do you vote for Readers’ Choice?

Nominations wrapped up on May 31. Then we took all of June to count the votes, highlighting the Top Three, or in some cases Top Five, nominees in each category. Now it’s time to vote. Voting starts today and runs through the end of the month.

As for how you vote, that part is simple too. Option one, just click here.

Option two, you just go to FarmvilleHerald.com and look at the top of the page. It’ll have sections listed like news, sports, opinion and so on. Look on the right side and you’ll see the section labeled Reader’s Choice. Just click on that and it’ll take you to the voting area. After that, it’s as simple as clicking on the box in each category for the person or business you want to support, entering your email address and pressing send.

Readers’ Choice winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified.