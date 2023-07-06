Shirley Ruth Landrum Wilson Published 1:37 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Shirley Ruth Landrum Wilson died on July 2, at Charter Senior Living in Williamsburg.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1936 to Pearl (Russell) and Joseph P. Landrum III in Louellen, Kentucky. Shirley was a coal-miner’s daughter who grew up in coal camps in Harlan County, Kentucky and McDowell County, West Virginia.

Shirley married Reed Wesley Wilson. They had two sons, Reed Franklin and James Wesley and three grandsons, Reed, Matthew and Jamie. She lived in Farmville most of her life.

Shirley worked factory jobs in Farmville. Her last employment was in quality control for Stackpole Industries.

Shirley traveled and discovered family history in retirement. She compiled notebooks of her research to share with members of her Landrum and Wilson families.

Shirley was a great storyteller with a good sense of humor and a memorable laugh.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband; her parents and five siblings, brother Earnest and sisters, Agnes Laws, Anna Beavers, Lorene Connerton and Mary Helen Fuller.

Shirley is survived by her sons; grandsons; great-grandson, four great grandchildren, Austin, Charlotte, Leighton and Trenton; a brother, James and a sister, Dolly Powell.

The body has been cremated; her ashes will be interred with those of her husband at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.