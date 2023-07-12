Shirley Anderson Moore Published 8:49 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Shirley Anderson Moore, 85 of Farmville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 7.

Raised in Green Bay, she was the daughter of the late John William and Hester Sterling Anderson. She spent 22 years working as a seamstress at Amelia Dress Company, Shoe Factory, Food Services with the Prince Edward School System and in Southside Hospital Cafeteria. She spent several years as a volunteer at Southside Hospital and with the Red Cross. She loved talking to and meeting new people, which worked well for her volunteer work. She always met people with a smile.

She loved her Worsham Baptist Church family and her strong faith-lead her home. She loved spending time with family and was quick to show pictures of her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever the opportunity was available. She was also like a mother, sister or mentor to many of her friends and loved them all.

She leaves her love and memories with her daughter, Barbara Hodges; son, Scott (Sharon) Moore; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hodges, David Hodges, Jessica (Roberto) Castro, Nick (Phylicia) Moore and Ryan Moore; two great grandchildren, Chloe and Leo Castro; sisters-in-law, Thelma Anderson, Matilda Anderson, Dot Anderson and Velma Webb; many nieces and nephews, and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Moore; son-in-law, Eddie Hodges; brothers, Curtis, Tommy, Raleigh and Joe Anderson; sisters-in-law Minnie, Ruth, Jean and Betty and brother-in-laws, Judd, Tom and Wayne.

The family received friends Monday, July 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Shorter Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m., in Worsham Baptist Church. Graveside interment followed in Trinity Memorial Gardens.