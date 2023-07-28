Samuel ‘Buck’ Eugene Murray Published 5:54 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Samuel “Buck” Eugene Murray, 58, passed away at his home in Rice, on Tuesday July 25, after a long hard battle with kidney failure and other health issues. He was born on Nov. 19, 1964 in Farmville to Benjamin Eugene and Blanche (Waddell) Murray. Buck attended school in Prince Edward County. On June 15, 2001, he married the love of his life, Theresa Morris. Buck worked as a truck driver and farmer up until 2019 when he became extremely ill. His loving wife, Theresa has been a great caregiver to him.

Buck enjoyed farming, watching TV, and spending time with his wife, family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Theresa; daughter, Lisa Lindsey (John); granddog, Pixie; mother, Blanche Murray; sisters, Tammy Leeds and Brenda Meadows; mother in law, Peggy; sister in law, Penny (Paul) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Murray.

The family would like to say a special “thank you” to Paul Wagner, childhood friend, for all his help, support and compassion. The family would also like to say thank you to Peggy Shumaker, mother in law, for being such a special caregiver. Also a special thanks to all of the other caregivers that were involved in taking care of Buck. The family is forever thankful and grateful to all of you.

Family received friends at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, on Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 28, at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Sharon Baptist Church or The National Kidney Foundation.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.