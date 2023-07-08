Ruritan gives out scholarships

Published 10:05 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Scholarship
Pictured with Bruce Robinson is Judy Layne, receiving for her granddaughter Hannah (Bean) Layne.

Thanks to one Cumberland group, several students are getting help with paying for college. On June 8, the Cartersville Ruritan Club gave four $1,500 scholarships to Cumberland County High School seniors. They were recognized at the group’s regular meeting with dinner and certificate presentations from the club’s secretary and scholarship chairman, Bruce Robinson. Although all of the recipients could not be present, representatives of their family were there to accept the scholarships and share a bit of information about each of them. Allie Hurt plans to attend Mary Baldwin University majoring in Psychology. Hannah Layne plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in Education. Larry Witt also plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in Communications. Anthony Rucci plans to attend Longwood University majoring in Education, specializing in Math.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Thunder Road

Thunder Road: Kvapil disqualified, McCarty declared winner

lights come back

When will the lights come back on? Dominion works on outages

Farmville downtown partnership

Farmville Downtown Partnership moving forward with projects

Herald Community Calendar

Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, July 7, 2023

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections