Ruritan gives out scholarships Published 10:05 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Thanks to one Cumberland group, several students are getting help with paying for college. On June 8, the Cartersville Ruritan Club gave four $1,500 scholarships to Cumberland County High School seniors. They were recognized at the group’s regular meeting with dinner and certificate presentations from the club’s secretary and scholarship chairman, Bruce Robinson. Although all of the recipients could not be present, representatives of their family were there to accept the scholarships and share a bit of information about each of them. Allie Hurt plans to attend Mary Baldwin University majoring in Psychology. Hannah Layne plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in Education. Larry Witt also plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in Communications. Anthony Rucci plans to attend Longwood University majoring in Education, specializing in Math.