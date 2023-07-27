Road work planned for the week of July 28 Published 7:34 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Around the district, highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Email newsletter signup

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:

• Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Lane closures and changes to traffic patterns expected. Rte. 15/360 Business expected to be closed for construction beginning August 2023 until approximately the end of September 2023. Message boards and detour signage will direct traffic along the detour. Estimated project completion October 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Note district-wide activities above.