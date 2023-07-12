Road work planned Published 9:51 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Email newsletter signup

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 460 at intersection with Route 307 – Milling and paving project. Use caution. A change in traffic pattern is in place. Turn lane to Route 307 remains open. Right lane is closed in advance of the intersection with Route 307 for westbound traffic.

• Note district-wide activities above.