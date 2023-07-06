Road work planned

Published 8:54 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Here’s a look at what’s happening during the holiday week. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned;  however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics  contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. 

District-wide activities:  

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to  bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work,  surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work  and roadside cleanup. 

Work at specific locations:  

Appomattox County:

• Route 131 (Old Courthouse Rd.) from Route 460 BUS (Confederate Blvd.) to Route 460 Bypass (Richmond Highway) – Route 131 Reconstruction. Shoulder and lane closures  expected. Estimated completion October, 2024. 

• Note district-wide activities above.

Buckingham County:  

• Note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:  

Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout  project. Lane closures and changes to traffic patterns expected. Estimated completion October 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:  

• Note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:  

• Route 460 at intersection with Route 307 – Milling and paving project. Use caution. A change in  traffic pattern is in place. Turn lane to Route 307 remains open. Right lane is closed in advance  of the intersection with Route 307 for westbound traffic. 

• Note district-wide activities above.

