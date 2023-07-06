Raymond Philip ‘Phil’ Scarborough Jr. Published 4:32 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Raymond Philip “Phil” Scarborough Jr., beloved husband of Sandi Garrett Scarborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, peacefully at their home in Cumberland. Phil would have turned 74 years old on July 16.

Phil and Sandi met on a blind date and were together, in love for 50 years.

To say Phil lived his life as a leader in service to his community, would be an understatement. Phil lived his life as an extraordinary community leader, and he was most proud of his Boy Scouting leadership. He earned Eagle Scout and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow at 16. Phil started the first Boy Scout Troop in Cumberland County and served as its long-time troop leader. He later continued to serve on the Boy Scout Troop Committee and the Eagle Scout Board of Review. Phil was honored with The Boy Scout Silver Beaver Award, the highest award made by a Boy Scout Council to a volunteer, for his distinguished years of service.

Phil taught Building Trades-Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing and Masonry for 25 years between Cumberland Middle and High School. He and Sandi were longtime faithful members of Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Chair. Phil was President of the Cumberland Rescue Squad for 10 years.

Phil was elected to the Board of Supervisors of Cumberland County and served effectively for 4 years. Phil was also President of the Cumberland Ruritan Club.

Phil was predeceased by his granddaughter, Casey Marie Green, the apple of his eye. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandi G. Scarborough; his sons, Raymond Philip Scarborough III, of Cumberland and Robert (Rob) Eugene Pratt of Littleton, North Carolina and his siblings, Kay T. Scarborough of Chesterfield, George Kevin Scarborough, of South Chesterfield and Kim Scarborough-Sykes, of Fairfax.

Friends are cordially invited to visitation at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday, July 9, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family would like to request, with gratitude, (to honor Phil’s request) that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.