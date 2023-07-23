Prince Edward County deputy injured in Saturday accident Published 11:19 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

A sheriff’s deputy from Prince Edward County is in the hospital today, after a traffic accident. The single car accident happened west of Prospect on Prince Edward Highway, according to officials from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information released Saturday night by the office, a Prince Edward County deputy was involved in a single car crash in the eastbound lane of the highway just after 6 p.m. That deputy was transported soon after, taken by Med-flight to Lynchburg. As of 11 p.m., the deputy was resting in stable condition.

“All the calls, texts, support and prayers are greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They added they were grateful for the concern about the deputy, but there have been simply too many calls and texts to respond to them all right now.

“We appreciate all of the calls and texts of concern but we simply cannot answer all of them at this time,” sheriff’s officials said in the statement. “Thank you for understanding. A big thank you to all that responded. Prayers are appreciated!!!”