Pone makes All-State Team Published 1:19 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

After being voted the best player in the Big South in 2023, Jaden Pone now sits among the best players in the whole state of Virginia.

The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) organization announced Pone as a member of their All-State Second Team for the University Division on Monday afternoon. The University Division encompasses all Division-I institutions in the Commonwealth.

Pone’s VaSID All-State Team selection is just one of the many accolades the sophomore second baseman received this year. NFCA First-Team All-Region, Big South Player of the Year, Big South First-Team All-Conference, and four Big South Player of the Week awards were added to Pone’s shelf this season following a Big South Freshman of the Year campaign in 2022.

The Hope Mills, North Carolina native was one of three players on Longwood’s roster in 2023 to play and start in all 53 games. She hit .411 on the season and .452 in conference play, both of which were ranked first in the Big South. She led the conference in hits with 74 and tied the record for the most stolen bases in a season in Longwood history with 36.

In addition to her efficiency at the plate, Pone’s power numbers were also impressive. She finished the season tied third nationally with seven triples, was fifth in the Big South with a .594 slugging percentage, and hit three home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam against USC Upstate (4/1).

Now she’ll be finishing her college career elsewhere, as Pone announced via Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.

“I wanna thank Longwood and (the) coaching staff for an amazing two years,” Pone wrote. “Longwood softball was a privilege to be a part of and all the memories will be remembered forever. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal to further my athletic and academic career.”