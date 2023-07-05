Patricia Farrish Crickenberger Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Patricia Farrish Crickenberger, 65 of Glenmore, passed peacefully on July 3. Pat was born Jan.9, 1958, a daughter of the late Shirley and Joyce Bryant Farrish. She graduated from Buckingham County High School in June 1976, married Barry Wayne Crickenberger the same month and shortly began working for the University of Virginia. In 1982 she took an entry position with Buckingham Correctional Center and worked her way up to becoming Business Manager. Later Pat transferred to Dillwyn Correctional Center. In 2022, Pat retired with 46 years of service for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Pat was a force to be reckoned with. She was one of the most strong willed and determined women you would ever meet. After giving you a piece of her mind, she would give you the shirt off of her back.

She was caring and loving and, above all, she loved her family. Pat adored her grandchildren and found so much joy attending their school programs and sporting events. She spoiled her grandchildren at every opportunity and when it came to them the word “NO” wasn’t in her vocabulary.

Her strong faith in Jesus Christ, especially in her last days, was a testimony to her family and how she lived her life. She would want all of us to follow Christ and love sacrificially as she did.

Pat is survived by her husband, Barry; two daughters, Kimberly C. Murphy (Lee Oliver) and Kelly Jo Crickenberger; son, Mitchell W. Crickenberger (Megan); sister, Sylvia Campbell (Roger); brothers, Dee Farrish (Melanie) and Jason Farrish (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Jordan, Gage and Callyn Murphy, Camryn Wilson, and Jase and Eva Crickenberger; Jake Carter, her bonus grandson; many nieces and nephews and other family members.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at the Glenmore Community Church.

Entombment will take place at a later date. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glenmore Community Church, C/O Dot Ragland, 660 Firehouse Road, Buckingham, VA 23921.